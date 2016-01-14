Winners and losers from Thursday's coaching hires

The 49ers were one of the toughest teams to watch in 2015 and they should be a fascinating experiment to watch on and off the field. General manager Trent Baalke and owner Jed York have been beset by drama over the last two seasons, and adding Kelly to the mix offers the chance for implosion if things don't turn around quickly on the field. Baalke and York will have to prove they have patience because the 49ers roster will take time to turn around and find players that fit Kelly's scheme.