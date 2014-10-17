Around the NFL

Winners and losers from the Percy Harvin trade

Published: Oct 17, 2014 at 01:07 PM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

We've broken down the big Percy Harvin trade news. We've asked why the Seahawks dealt him to the New York Jets, and checked out the shocked reaction from around the league.

Before we move on to the weekend, let's look at some winners and losers from the deal.

Winners

Rex Ryan and Marty Mornhinweg: The Jets coach and offensive coordinator, respectively, are in survival mode. Harvin won't necessarily last long in New York, but his addition can't hurt Rex's chances of making a late-season run.

Geno Smith: Even when the Jets played near-perfect football, they still found a way to lose. Harvin won't solve the Jets' problems, but Smith needs weapons any way he can find them.

NFC West defensive coordinators:Perhaps it was tough for offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell to integrate Harvin into game plans, but it was just as tough to prepare for Harvin defensively.

Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman:He got a first-, third- and seventh-round pick in exchange for Harvin just over a year ago. That deal looks pretty sweet now.

Doug Baldwin and Jermaine Kearse: Harvin was already third in receiving yards behind both Seahawks wide receivers after five weeks. Now Baldwin and Kearse should earn an even bigger slice of a relatively small pie.

Fantasy owners: Smarter minds may disagree, but how could leaving Seattle be bad for Harvin at this stage? He was averaging under 50 yards per game for a team that was second-to-last in passing yards. The Jets will feel forced to feed Harvin the ball.

The Jets' love of the Wildcat:Tony Sparano's love child will never die!

Losers

Percy Harvin:Two teams have decided in two years that Harvin wasn't worth the trouble, and the Seahawks practically gave him away. Harvin goes from a Super Bowl favorite to a team with one win.

Harvin's agent: Harvin has made a lot of money in the last two years, but the rest of his contract isn't guaranteed. Harvin could be looking for a new deal sooner than later, and his track record now screams, "Buyer beware."

John Schneider: We give the Seahawks general manager credit for cutting his losses. That's what great teams do. With that said, Seattle spent a lot of money and valuable draft picks on eight games from Harvin. This trade was essentially admitting a mistake.

Seahawks fans with Harvin jerseys: That's why you should always buy the franchise quarterback's jersey. Amortize that value.

