Winners and losers from the Jamie Collins trade

The effect on the team's overall chances to win in February will probably be overstated. One defensive player can only impact the 53-man roster so much. Perhaps Lombardi is right that removing Collins will be a splash of cold water to the rest of the defense. But it's still hard to see how removing such a talented and versatile defender can truly make this year's team better. Perhaps the Patriots' chances of winning a title only go down 1 percent by taking away Collins, but it's hard to imagine the chances going up as a result. (For what it's worth, FiveThirtyEight.com gives the Patriots a 22 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl, almost double that of the next highest team.)