Around the NFL

Winners and losers from the Jamie Collins trade

Published: Oct 31, 2016 at 11:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

An entire industry tries to get inside Bill Belichick's head after every surprising move he makes, and no one has successfully cracked the code yet.

That leaves a lot of guesswork on days like Monday, when the Patriots traded star linebacker Jamie Collins to Cleveland for a mediocre third-round compensatory pick. Even for Belichick, this marks uncharted territory on the "What the ... ?" scale.

Belichick has traded away great players before, from Richard Seymour to Randy Moss to Chandler Jones and Logan Mankins. Money is always part of the equation, as it likely was with Collins, who is in the final year of his rookie deal. The Moss trade is the closest precedent to the Collins swap, but Moss was on the downturn of his great career. That's not the case with Collins.

Collins, 27, is coming off a second-team All-Pro season. While he may have given up a few big plays this year, he was making impact plays all season. ProFootball Focus had him ranked as the top 4-3 outside linebacker in football.

Belichick clearly saw Collins' talent differently, but that's only part of this equation. The trade is the most shocking of the Belichick era because of the timing. The Patriots are 7-1 during yet another season where Tom Bradycould make a run at the MVP award. Brady is 39 years old, and conventional wisdom would suggest the Patriots should do everything possible to win another ring while Brady is still at his peak.

Belichick has no use for your conventional wisdom, and he probably enjoys thumbing his nose at it.

The Collins trade is part of an overall organizational philosophy that limits the importance of any non-Brady player in the ultimate team sport. Many of New England's shocking moves over the years have worked out brilliantly, and many have not. But it's hard to argue with how the overall philosophy has shaped the team's success, especially during the current run of six consecutive playoff byes.

It's almost like Belichick operates in a post-take society, where he is above immediate criticism but also shouldn't be handed reflective praise. He's going to do what he wants and trust his version of The Process. We're just the ones reacting in his wake.

And with that in mind, here are a few quick winners and losers from the Collins deal:

Winners

Sashi Brown, Cleveland Browns executive vice president of football operations: The Browns have plenty of young players and draft picks. They need top-shelf core pieces to build around, and Collins qualifies. Giving up a third-round compensatory pick for the right to test-drive Collins, which includes an exclusive negotiating window with him until next March, is absolutely worth the possibility of "wasting" the pick.

It's a low-risk, high-reward trade. It's crazy to think that the Brownsgot a fifth-round pick for linebacker Barkevious Mingo from New England, while Collins was only worth a late-third round pick.

Browns coach Hue Jackson might have to sell Collins on the prospect of the 0-8 Browns long-term, but money ultimately talks in these scenarios. We suspect the Browns will be ready to make Collins one of football's highest-paid defensive players, and they have plenty of cap room to do so. Great NFL players rarely make it to free agency, and Collins is unlikely to be an exception.

Dont'a Hightower's chances for a contract extension: Belichick clearly has a soft spot for Hightower's leadership ability and versatility. He is the most obvious descendent of the kind of linebacker Belichick has won titles with. It was always going to be complicated to sign Hightower, Collins, Malcolm Butler and Chandler Jones to long-term extensions around the same time. Now Collins and Jones are gone, with Hightower in line for a big deal.

Elandon Roberts, Patriots linebacker: I wrote about the emergence of the team's sixth-round pick two weeks ago, though I did not expect Roberts' presence to make Collins expendable. Roberts excelled when given starter snaps in Collins' absence, and he replaced Collins on running downs in Buffalo on Sunday. He is going to be asked to do a lot more following Collins' trade.

"In Bill we trust" tweets:Patriots fans know not to get too attached to players like Collins after all these years, yet days like Monday can still make for a confusing time. Hence, the popularity of the phrase, "In Bill we trust," which acts almost like a Biblical declaration of faith in a higher power when confronted with that which we don't understand. It's paid off more times than not.

For the rest of us, having faith that Belichick knows what he's doing and being stupefied by the Collins trade are not mutually exclusive responses.

Michael Lombardi's Twitter account: The former Patriots assistant to the coaching staff helped explain why the Patriots might have given up on Collins.

This isn't just Lombardi trying to look smart after the fact. He has publicly indicated throughout this season that Hightower and especially Collins were not playing to their ability. Lombardi painted Collins as a somewhat mercurial talent whose play was inconsistent.

"I used to tell Jamie in the meetings: 'We are as good as you want us to be.' But there's times where Jamie just didn't really want to be," Lombardi said on FS1 on Monday.

Lombardi believes the move was about "sending a message" to the rest of the defensive locker room that their play this season has not been at a championship-level. It's an example of Belichick not buying his own team's 7-1 hype.

Stuck in the middle

New England's chances for a fifth title: The Patriots were clearly ready to move on from Collins. Much is made about the team's "unemotional" moves, yet the desire to dump a good player after his worst game of the season amid some persistent contract talk still smacks of emotion. Judging by the compensation received, it sounds like the Patriots just decided to dump Collins and take what they could get.

The effect on the team's overall chances to win in February will probably be overstated. One defensive player can only impact the 53-man roster so much. Perhaps Lombardi is right that removing Collins will be a splash of cold water to the rest of the defense. But it's still hard to see how removing such a talented and versatile defender can truly make this year's team better. Perhaps the Patriots' chances of winning a title only go down 1 percent by taking away Collins, but it's hard to imagine the chances going up as a result. (For what it's worth, FiveThirtyEight.com gives the Patriots a 22 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl, almost double that of the next highest team.)

Losers

People's understanding of compensatory picks: We've seen it written in many places that the Patriots would have ended up with the same third-round compensatory pick if they had just held on to Collins. That's not necessarily true. The byzantine compensatory picks formula is complicated, but the key part here is that each team's entire list of free agents lost and gained is applied.

As OvertheCap.com succinctly writes, "Any team that has more CFAs (compensatory free agents) lost than CFAs gained will then be eligible for compensatory picks for the CFAs lost that were not cancelled out by CFAs gained."

In short: Collins leaving to sign elsewhere guaranteed nothing. If the Patriots signed more quality free agents than they lost in the offseason, they wouldn't get compensatory picks regardless of what happened with Collins. The compensatory pick for Collins also would have come in 2018, while the pick they acquired in the trade is for 2017. (If you are interested in knowing more, bless you. And click here.)

Trade deadline prediction pieces: Yeah, it's safe to say no one had the Patriots as a "seller" with the Browns landing the biggest prize of trading season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts release QB Nick Foles after one season

The Colts released veteran quarteback Nick Foles on Friday, the team announced.

news

Head coach Robert Saleh says WR Corey Davis will remain a Jet in 2023

Throughout the offseason, Corey Davis' name often appeared as a potential cut or trade candidate for the New York Jets. Coach Robert Saleh rebutted that notion Friday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, May 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner believes QB Aaron Rodgers will elevate his game

Upon the arrival of Aaron Rodgers in New York, Jets CB Sauce Gardner is embracing the star QB's presence and looks forward to learning from their training camp battles.

news

Deebo Samuel: 49ers lost to Eagles in NFC title game 'because we played with 10 people'

The 49ers lost to the Eagles, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Game, but San Francisco wideout Deebo Samuel believes the better team lost that day.

news

Cardinals unsure where first-round pick Paris Johnson Jr. will play on offensive line

The Cardinals' first-round trades netted them offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr., a favorite of quarterback Kyler Murray entering the draft. Now Arizona has to figure out where the rookie will play.

news

Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks: 'I've been around some great ones,' and Dak Prescott is 'special'

After playing with Tom Brady and Drew Brees, Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks says quarterback Dak Prescott is "special" heading into his first season in Dallas.

news

Niners GM John Lynch: Brock Purdy on track to 'start lobbing a football' in a few weeks

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch says quarterback Brock Purdy is on track to "start lobbing a football" in a few weeks.

news

49ers' Nick Bosa expects continued success with DC Steve Wilks: 'I don't think there's going to be much of a change'

Despite entering his fifth professional season with his third defensive coordinator, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa expects the team to keep producing with little change under Steve Wilks.

news

Giants, DT Dexter Lawrence agree to terms on four-year, $90 million contract extension

The New York Giants and DT Dexter Lawrence have agreed to terms on a four-year, $90 million contract extension that includes $60 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Ravens' Lamar Jackson ready to move on after signing historic contract, eager to work with upgraded WR corps

After becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson can't wait to get to work with his upgraded wide receiver corps.

news

Eagles, Jalen Carter agree to terms on rookie deal; DT is first 2023 first-round pick under contract

Eagles DL Jalen Carter has agreed to terms on a four-year, $21,806,184 rookie contract that is fully guaranteed with a fifth-year option, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More