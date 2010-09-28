Winless Panthers taking on the Saints

The
The storyline
The Saints lost any bid to flirt with perfection in Week 3 and they should be plenty hungry to take care of a struggling division foe.
Why you should watch
Panthers rookie quarterback Jimmy Clausen makes his second NFL start in a rabid dome environment against a coordinator who loves to dial up the pressure. Yikes.
Did you know?
Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart has three rushing touchdowns in his last four games against the Saints. ... Carolina has intercepted New Orleans QB Drew Brees in five consecutive matchups. ... Saints running back Pierre Thomas has 13 touchdowns in his past 13 home games (including playoffs). ... New Orleans' Anthony Hargrove has two fumble recoveries in his last two games against Carolina.