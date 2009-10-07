Winless Panthers healing up as starters Harris, Hoover, Diggs return

Starting safety Chris Harris, fullback Brad Hoover and linebacker Na'il Diggs all practiced Wednesday. Reserve defensive end Everette Brown also participated, and running back Jonathan Stewart was limited because of continued pain in his left Achilles' tendon.
Harris missed the first three games with a left knee injury, leaving Carolina without a key member of its defense.
Hoover had his streak of 65 consecutive games played snapped when he missed the Sept. 28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with back spasms.
