Winless Panthers healing up as starters Harris, Hoover, Diggs return

Published: Oct 07, 2009 at 06:54 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The winless Carolina Panthers are slowly getting healthy.

Starting safety Chris Harris, fullback Brad Hoover and linebacker Na'il Diggs all practiced Wednesday. Reserve defensive end Everette Brown also participated, and running back Jonathan Stewart was limited because of continued pain in his left Achilles' tendon.

Harris missed the first three games with a left knee injury, leaving Carolina without a key member of its defense.

Hoover had his streak of 65 consecutive games played snapped when he missed the Sept. 28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with back spasms.

Diggs missed the Cowboys game with bruised ribs, and Brown was out with a high ankle sprain.

Running back Mike Goodson (concussion) didn't practice.

