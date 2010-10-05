Winless Niners play host to 2-2 Eagles

Published: Oct 05, 2010 at 04:01 PM

Alex Smith has seven picks this year.

(Paul Spinelli / Associated Press)

The storyline
The QB carousel continues to swirl in Philadelphia, with Kevin Kolb now in line to start in place of an injured Michael Vick, while 49ers fans wish there was someone on their roster worthy of forcing a QB controversy.

Why you should watch
San Francisco running back Brian Westbrook faces his former team, not that he sees the field much. The Niners cannot afford to go 0-5, even in the lowly NFC West.

Did you know?
Philadelphia's DeSean Jackson averages 46.9 yards per touchdown in his career (18 scores). ... Eagles CB Asante Samuel leads the NFL in interceptions since 2006 with 30. ... San Francisco's Frank Gore leads all running backs with 29 catches. ... 49ers rookie Taylor Mays scored the first TD off a blocked punt since 1987 for San Francisco.

