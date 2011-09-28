Winless Colts now get young, talented Bucs

Why to watch
Might Curtis Painter take the reins of the Colts' offense? If so, it's hard to think he would be any worse than what they were getting out of the position previously. You just can't get tired of watching ageless corner Ronde Barber feast on inexperienced passers, and he got Matt Ryan last week.
Inside story
Keep watching the Buccaneers' young defensive line. Guys like Brian Price are starting to make their mark. That's one more thing to like about that team and could be a problem for the Colts in this one. Also, typical September muggy Florida conditions are another reason to like the Bucs as a second-half team against the Colts.