Winless Colts fire DC Coyer, make Orlovsky starting QB

INDIANAPOLIS -- Curtis Painter and Larry Coyer are out, but it could be just the start of the changes for the winless Colts.
Coach Jim Caldwell broke up a normally quiet Tuesday by announcing Coyer had been fired as defensive coordinator and that Dan Orlovsky would replace Painter at quarterback when the Coltsvisit the New England Patriots on Sunday. Longtime linebackers coach Mike Murphy will replace Coyer.
The moves come in the midst of a shocking 0-11 season, Indianapolis' worst start since 1986, and two days after the team might have lost its last chance at a victory.
"It's not an easy day," Caldwell said. "Anybody that would tell you any differently is cold-hearted and callous, and that's not me."
The relationship between the two coaches dates to the 1970s, when Coyer was an assistant coach at Iowa and Caldwell was a player there. Coyer was a defensive assistant for two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and with the Denver Broncos from 2000 to 2006 before joining the Colts in 2009. In his first season with Indy, the team ranked eighth in the NFL in scoring defense (19.2 points per game). But the defense has gotten progressively worse each of the last two seasons.
The Colts rank last in the NFL in scoring defense (29.7 points per game) and 29th in total defense (389.4 yards per game).
"I've known him a long time, he coached me in college," Caldwell said. "(He is) a good man, (a) hard worker, and I certainly appreciate everything he's done for us. I think we can make a change, and you're going to see some results."
Over the past three seasons, Caldwell has gone out of his way to back Painter even after the quarterback was serenaded by boos when he failed to save the Colts' perfect season in his NFL debut two years ago. Caldwell yanked Peyton Manning in the third quarter against the New York Jets in 2009, and Indy lost 29-15, dropping its record to 14-1.
As recently as Monday, Caldwell still seemed to back Painter, saying the Indiana native and Purdue alum had improved in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Painter rallied the Colts after another slow start and got them in position, twice, to force overtime late. Both times, Painter threw interceptions in the end zone.
Orlovsky, a seven-year NFL veteran, has appeared in three games this season. He has started seven career games, all with the 0-16 Detroit Lions in 2008. Orlovsky is 14-of-21 passing for 122 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions this season.
