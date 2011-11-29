Winless Colts fire DC Coyer, make Orlovsky starting QB

The relationship between the two coaches dates to the 1970s, when Coyer was an assistant coach at Iowa and Caldwell was a player there. Coyer was a defensive assistant for two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and with the Denver Broncos from 2000 to 2006 before joining the Colts in 2009. In his first season with Indy, the team ranked eighth in the NFL in scoring defense (19.2 points per game). But the defense has gotten progressively worse each of the last two seasons.