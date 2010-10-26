Winless Bills go on the road to Kansas City

Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe has four TDs in the past two weeks.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
Why you should watch
Kansas City's young defense is coming into its own from a playmaking standpoint. The Bills might not win, but they have put a scare into teams like Baltimore, New England and Miami.
Did you know?
Bills wide receiver Steve Johnson has a touchdown catch in four consecutive games. ... Buffalo's Roscoe Parrish had a career-high eight receptions last week. ... Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassel has a 106 passer rating at home this season. ... Kansas City's Chris Chambers has seven career touchdown catches against Buffalo.