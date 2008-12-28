Winds play havoc at Ralph Wilson Stadium

Published: Dec 28, 2008 at 03:57 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Winds gusting up to 75 mph tore a strip off the Bills' practice fieldhouse and tilted both goal posts inside Ralph Wilson Stadium prior to Buffalo's game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Though the blustery conditions aren't expected to delay the start of the 1 p.m. ET game, work crews used ropes and a forklift to re-secure and re-center the goal posts, which shook heavily in the wind.

Very strong gusts occurred at about 8:30 a.m., when they tore a strip 2 feet wide and more than 50 feet long off the metal roof of the 12-story fieldhouse across the parking lot from the stadium. There was damage reported inside the facility, but no one was injured. Pregame events inside the fieldhouse were canceled.

The winds also tore off part of a goal post on the Bills' outdoor practice field next to the fieldhouse.

The defending AFC champion Patriots (10-5) need to beat Buffalo (7-8) in the season finale, and require help -- with either a Miami or Baltimore loss -- to secure their sixth straight playoff berth.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Buffalo region, with the strongest winds projected to occur from late morning through late afternoon.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts TE Andrew Ogletree arrested on charges of domestic battery

Indianapolis Colts tight end Andrew Ogletree was arrested on Friday in Hendricks County, Indiana on charges of domestic violence.
news

Russell Wilson reveals Broncos approached him about contract during bye week

The Denver Broncos benching Russell Wilson surprised many this week, but not Wilson. Apparently, he'd known it might be possible since the end of October. 
news

NFL Year 2 breakouts: Kyren Williams, Kyle Hamilton among 10 young players who have emerged in 2023

As the 2023 NFL regular season winds down, Bucky Brooks spotlights 10 players who broke out in Year 2. The list includes a pair of bell-cow running backs and three playmaking corners.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio return with a new episode of the podcast.