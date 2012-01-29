Winds force shutdown of tents at NFL Expernience

Published: Jan 29, 2012 at 11:52 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - High winds reportedly topping 50 mph forced organizers to temporarily evacuate two tents at the NFL Experience interactive fan exhibit in downtown Indianapolis.

NFL Experience spokesman Noah Gold said visitors were ushered out of sponsor and memorabilia tents Sunday after tent operators read high wind speeds on gauges attached to the tents. The tents reopened about an hour later.

Gold said he wasn't sure how fast the winds were blowing prior to evacuation, but WTHR-TV reported downtown wind gusts up to 51 mph were recorded Sunday afternoon.

Parts of the NFL Experience featuring football games and shopping inside the Indiana Convention Center were not evacuated.

Gold said he didn't know how many people were evacuated.

