Win your fantasy football league in fifteen minutes

You don't think you know enough to draft a team. You're afraid of making a huge mistake and getting ridiculed. You can't commit to the time the draft is being held. Surefire obstacles in the past, but no more. Let me ask you this: how would you feel if collectively, our Fantasy Live crew made up of me, Michael Fabiano, Adam Rank, Eliot Harrison, Matt Smith and Dave Dameshek came to your house and drafted for you? You'd feel pretty good (but poor because we would eat all of your food. At least I would. Eliot doesn't eat gluten so you'd be safe with him). That's basically what autodrafting is. Autodrafting is letting the computer make the selections for you. You don't need to type a keystroke. When your turn is up, you automatically get the highest rated player, guaranteed. No question marks on your team. We at NFL Fantasy Live list all the fantasy players in the NFL from best to worst. So really, you have experts drafting for you. And autodrafting is popular. Usually, there will be between 2-3 owners per league who are doing it that way - because sometimes life gets in the way of fantasy football in terms of anniversaries, bar mitzvahs, bachelor parties, soccer games, and cutting the grass.