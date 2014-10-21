Wilson v. Luck is a good fantasy problem to have

It's Week 8! That means we're about halfway finished with the season. My how time flies. It also means that the push for the fantasy postseason is truly heating up. So you probably have questions. We have answers. Time for another edition of Fantasy Football Audibles!
You want to talk about two guys who have made the leap toward elite in a hurry? Look no further than Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson. Luck was drafted as a mid-tier QB1 in plenty of leagues while Wilson was a low QB1 or high QB2. If you somehow landed both, you have the wonderful dilemma of which one to start each week. Seattle's matchup with Carolina looks pretty spectacular, but don't sleep on Indy's game against Pittsburgh. The Steelers allowed better than 18 fantasy points to Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 7. It seems like it's hard to go wrong here, but Luck is currently leading the universe in fantasy scoring right now so I'll stay with the (really) hot hand.
You might have noticed, but the running back waiver wire is a barren, desolate place. So when a slew of valuable backs spring up from seemingly nowhere, it's like finding water in the desert. Enter Ronnie Hillman and Jerick McKinnon. Both appear to have snatched up their respective teams' starting running back jobs and have been productive. But for this week ... Skol, Vikings! McKinnon earned the job by being far more dynamic than Matt Asiata ever was. Plus the matchup against the Buccaneers is far too tempting to pass up.
At the start of the season, I would have suggested that you submit for drug testing if you asked that question. But here we are in Week 8 ... and it's relevant. It's been frustrating enough if you drafted the Seahawks defense to watch them give up yards and points. But it's even worse seeing them not get turnovers. Meanwhile, the Eagles have been as opportunistic as any defense in the NFL this season. Those two point picks and fumble returns add up after awhile. Plus, there's always the chance Darren Sproles breaks off a kick return touchdown. This week, it might be time to go green.