Wilson v. Luck is a good fantasy problem to have

You want to talk about two guys who have made the leap toward elite in a hurry? Look no further than Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson. Luck was drafted as a mid-tier QB1 in plenty of leagues while Wilson was a low QB1 or high QB2. If you somehow landed both, you have the wonderful dilemma of which one to start each week. Seattle's matchup with Carolina looks pretty spectacular, but don't sleep on Indy's game against Pittsburgh. The Steelers allowed better than 18 fantasy points to Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 7. It seems like it's hard to go wrong here, but Luck is currently leading the universe in fantasy scoring right now so I'll stay with the (really) hot hand.