Wilson to miss first home opener in 52 years with broken hip

Recovering from a broken hip suffered in a fall at home in early June, Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson Jr. will miss his first home opener in 52 years when the Oakland Raiders visit on Sunday.
The 92-year-old will instead watch from his Detroit-area home.
"I was in the TV room watching the finals of the French Open, I came back to the bedroom and lost my balance," Wilson told The Buffalo News by phone Thursday. "I've been working with a trainer trying to recover. It's a slow process, but I'm making strides."
Wilson said he expected to attend a home game later this season.
"Definitely," he told the newspaper. "I just don't want to rush it too fast. I'm working to get back in shape so I can come over and take the games in. ... I've been working hard, and I just don't want any setbacks."
"I was shocked, along with everybody else," he gleefully told the newspaper.