Wilson to miss first home opener in 52 years with broken hip

Published: Sep 16, 2011 at 04:29 PM

Recovering from a broken hip suffered in a fall at home in early June, Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson Jr. will miss his first home opener in 52 years when the Oakland Raiders visit on Sunday.

The 92-year-old will instead watch from his Detroit-area home.

"I was in the TV room watching the finals of the French Open, I came back to the bedroom and lost my balance," Wilson told The Buffalo News by phone Thursday. "I've been working with a trainer trying to recover. It's a slow process, but I'm making strides."

Wilson said he expected to attend a home game later this season.

"Definitely," he told the newspaper. "I just don't want to rush it too fast. I'm working to get back in shape so I can come over and take the games in. ... I've been working hard, and I just don't want any setbacks."

And Wilson's thoughts on his Bills' 41-7 season-opening victory at Kansas City?

"I was shocked, along with everybody else," he gleefully told the newspaper.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

