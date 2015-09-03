Wilson: Seahawks ready after 'unbelievable practices'

The Seattle Seahawks have produced the NFL's worst-ranked offense this preseason, but Russell Wilson isn't worried about throwaway preseason numbers.
"We're not far away," Wilson said, per Brady Henderson of ESPN Seattle. "We've had some unbelievable practices. We go against one of the best defenses in the National Football League every day."
Wilson argued that Seattle's attack is "really clicking in practice," saying that "we just haven't translated it quite yet in terms of finishing the drive on game day -- but we will."
It hasn't been pretty. The Seahawks have put their starters on the field for 12 drives in the preseason. Those marches have produced seven punts (with five triggered off three-and-outs), four field goals and a lost fumble. Along the way, Wilson and star tight end Jimmy Graham have failed to show much chemistry.
"I'm not concerned, we're not concerned," Wilson said. "We prepare, we believe better than anyone else and that's how we're going to show up. We believe on Sundays we're going to make something happen."
Wilson and the 'Hawks deserve the benefit of the doubt. While constant shuffling along the offensive line is concerning, we haven't seen this attack in full swing. Marshawn Lynch has barely played and it's obvious watching Game Pass that play-caller Darrell Bevell has kept a lid on the playbook.
Consider that NFL Media's Steve Wyche reported last month that Graham and promising wideout Chris Matthews are poised for major roles in Seattle's "jumbo" red-zone package, something Bevell has barely revealed through three games. The preseason is a deceiving mistress, convincing us that losing teams are poised for breakouts -- while perennial winners are finished.
Wilson has been here long enough to shrug off on-field results in August. If the O-line can hold up its end of the bargain, Seattle will be there once again fighting for another Super Bowl appearance.