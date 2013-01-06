Wilson, Seahawks rally in playoff win over Redskins

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Seattle Seahawks finally won a road playoff game Sunday, taking a 24-14 NFC wild-card victory over the Washington Redskins, who lost rookie quarterback Robert Griffin III to another knee injury in the fourth quarter.
Marshawn Lynch ran for 131 yards, and Russell Wilson completed 15 of 26 passes for 187 yards and ran eight times for 67 yards for the Seahawks, who broke an eight-game postseason losing streak away from home.
Lynch's 27-yard run with 7:08 remaining gave the Seahawks the lead. On Washington's next series, Griffin reinjured the right knee he sprained about a month ago while trying to field a bad shotgun snap.
