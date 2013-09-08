Wilson's strong finish rallies 'Hawks past Panthers

Published: Sep 08, 2013 at 09:05 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Russell Wilson threw for 320 yards, including a 43-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Jermaine Kearse to lift the Seattle Seahawks to a 12-7 win Sunday over the Carolina Panthers.

The Seahawks managed just two field goals before Kearse beat cornerback Josh Thomas down the right sideline for the go-ahead score with 10:13 left.

The Panthers held Marshawn Lynch to 43 yards rushing, but Wilson picked up the slack by completing 25 of 33 passes.

The Panthers threatened to take the lead late, but safety Earl Thomas forced DeAngelo Williams to fumble at the Seattle 8. Defensive tackle Tony McDaniel recovered with 5:25 left. The Seahawks ran out the clock from there.

Cam Newton was held to 125 yards passing and one touchdown, a 3-yard strike to Steve Smith in the first half.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

Re-live Russell Wilson's performance against the Panthers with NFL Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

