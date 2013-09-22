Wilson's four TD passes lift Seahawks over Jaguars

SEATTLE -- Russell Wilson matched his career high with four touchdown passes - two each to Sidney Rice and Zach Miller - and the Seattle Seahawks dominated as expected in a 45-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Seattle improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2006, beginning a stretch of four straight games against the AFC South. And none will likely be easier than overwhelming the Jaguars.
Wilson connected with Miller twice in the first 16 minutes on TDs of 1 and 4 yards. He hit Rice for an 11-yard TD late in the first half and found him again on a 23-yard touchdown early in the third quarter.
Wilson checked out with 3:54 left in the third quarter and finished 14 of 21 for 202 yards. The four TD passes matched his performance last December against San Francisco.
