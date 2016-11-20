Wilson's catch highlights Week 11's trending plays

As usual on NFL Sundays, there were plenty of intriguing plays to go around this weekend. Check out some of the wildest plays of Week 11:
We all knew Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson could throw it and run it, but who knew he could catch and score like a receiver as well?
Wilson's catch was nice, but there might not have been a better grab Sunday than the one Browns wideout Corey Coleman hauled in against the Steelers.
This Indianapolis trick play netted 49 yards. Though it likely wasn't quite the 49-yard catch and run the Colts had initially envisioned when drawing this one up.
Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry got by with a little help from his friends on this touchdown against the Rams.