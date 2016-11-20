Around the NFL

Wilson, Rawls lead big-play offense in Seahawks' win

Published: Nov 20, 2016 at 12:18 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Russell Wilson led a big-play offense, hauling in the first ever touchdown pass by a Seattle quarterback as the Seahawks cruised to a 26-15 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. Here's what we learned:

  1. This is Seattle's time of year. Since Russell Wilson arrived in 2012, the Seahawks boast an NFL-best 31-6 record from the start of November through the end of the season. Now that Wilson, Jimmy Graham, Tyler Lockett and Thomas Rawls are all back to full health, this might just be the most explosive, big-play offense of the Pete Carroll era. Eluding pass rushers and putting pressure on Philadelphia's linebackers and defensive backs in coverage, Wilson led a high-octane attack that racked up 300 yards by halftime against a top-10 defense. C.J. Prosise kicked off the scoring with a 72-yard touchdown run, but sat out the second half with a shoulder injury. Even without the playmaking rookie tailback -- Carroll told reporters after the game Prosise would "be out for a while" -- the Seahawks appear to be on a collision course with the scorching Cowboys for a Jan. 22 NFC Championship Game showdown.
  1. Returning to action for the first time since Week 2, a hard-charging Rawls accounted for a season-high 88 yards on 17 touches. Whereas Rawls lacked burst in September after missing the majority of the offseason, he channeled tackle-breaking 2015 form on Sunday. Rawls has described his running style as possessed to the point of getting "out of his body." That physical element was missing from the ground attack prior to Sunday's game which established a Seahawks season high of 156 rushing yards.
  1. Carson Wentz padded his numbers in garbage time after flirting with a 30.0 passer rating in the first three quarters. He also lost a 57-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz on an illegal formation penalty by Nelson Agholor. The mistake-prone Agholor contributed yet another brutal drop, this time on a crossing route that could have gone for at least 25 yards. By the start of the fourth quarter, Russell Wilson had as many receiving yards (15) as the entire Eagles wide receiver corps. This has been a season-long issue in Philadelphia -- with no solution in sight.
  1. Wentz got little help from his ground attack in the final two quarters, as Ryan Mathews (knee) and Darren Sproles (ribs) were each ruled out at halftime. Should both backs miss next week's game versus the Packers, rookie Wendell Smallwood figures to shoulder the majority of the backfield workload.
  1. Reminiscent of Bobby Wagner's sterling 2014 campaign which famously drew an MVP vote away from Aaron Rodgers, Kam Chancellor has been a difference-maker for Seattle's defense this season. The Legion of Boom's tone-setter recorded eight tackles, two pass deflections and an interception versus the Eagles. This defense is allowing 291.5 yards per game with Chancellor in the lineup versus 401.3 yards in four games without the Pro Bowl safety.
  1. It's past time to add Doug Baldwin to the discussion of the NFL's most effective receivers. Since the start of last season, his 19 receiving touchdowns are tied with Odell Beckham and Allen Robinson for most in the league. After leading the NFL in passer rating on throws in his direction last year, he's repeating the feat again this season. On Sunday, he even threw in a 15-yard touchdown pass to Wilson for good measure.
