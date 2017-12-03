Wilson outduels Wentz as Seahawks upset Eagles

The worst gaffe of all, though, came on Seattle's final TD drive when Wilson apparently lateraled the pigskin, while well past the line of scrimmage, to Mike Davis to convert a third-and-8. On replay, it was clear that the toss, though intended to go backward, was actually a forward pass by a full yard. But Doug Pederson, perhaps gun-shy about losing his final challenge, chose not to throw the red hankie. The result? Seattle scored a touchdown four plays later, and Philly's fate was sealed.