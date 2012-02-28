Wilson, Miller look good at NFL's Scouting Combine

Doug Martin, Boise State (40-yard dash - 4.55, vertical leap - 36.0, broad jump - 120.0): Martin finished in the top five among running backs in several combine drills, including the three-cone drill, the 60- and 20-yard shuttles and the broad jump. He also tied for first at the position in the bench press with 28 reps at 225 pounds. While he was just 13th in the 40-yard dash, Martin was one of the few players who actually added weight before the workouts in an effort to prove that he can be an every-down back at the NFL level. There are a number of teams that could target Martin, who projects to be a second-round pick, but whether he's allowed a chance at a prominent role will be the real factor in his 2012 fantasy value. Like Miller, Martin is a player to keep tabs on this spring.