Wilson, Lynch lead Seahawks in rout of Cardinals

Published: Oct 17, 2013 at 05:07 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns, Marshawn Lynch rushed for 91 yards and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 33-22 on Thursday night.

The Seahawks (6-1) intercepted two of Carson Palmer's passes, converting both into touchdowns, and sacked him seven times, twice by Chris Clemons, who had been questionable for the game with a hyperextended elbow.

Arizona (3-4) got a touchdown and one of its three field goals after Wilson twice fumbled while being sacked deep in Seattle territory.

Palmer has thrown 11 interceptions in the last five games and 13 this season, second only to Eli Manning's 15.

Seattle sent the Cardinals to their seventh straight loss against an NFC West foe.

