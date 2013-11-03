Wilson, 'Hawks top Bucs, overcome 21-point deficit

SEATTLE -- Steven Hauschka kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8:11 left in overtime, and the Seattle Seahawks staged the biggest rally in franchise history, overcoming a 21-point deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24 in overtime on Sunday.
Trailing 21-0, Seattle improved to 8-1 and continued the best start in franchise history, but it was far from easy against the winless Buccaneers.
Russell Wilson threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin with 1:51 left in regulation to pull the Seahawks even. Wilson then led Seattle on a nine-play, 51-yard drive in overtime capped by Hauschka's game-winner.
It was Seattle's second overtime win this season after pulling out a 23-20 victory at Houston.
Mike James ran for a career-best 158 yards for Tampa Bay and Mike Glennon hit 10 of his first 11 passes, but the Bucs (0-8) failed to score after the opening drive of the second half.
