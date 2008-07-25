Wilson adds physical element to Raiders secondary

Published: Jul 25, 2008 at 10:51 AM

NAPA, Calif. (AP) -Javon Walker caught a pass and tucked it away, only to have it promptly knocked out for a fumble by Gibril Wilson.

That's just the kind of physical, play-making ability at safety that has been lacking so often in recent years for the Oakland Raiders and the main reason why they signed Wilson to a $39 million, six-year contract that included about $16 million in guaranteed money.

"Gibril really is bringing a good mentality to our defense," coach Lane Kiffin said Friday. "He's extremely physical out here and it's good to see. It borderlines right now on the safety of our other players but our defense needs to see that, so it's something I don't want him to back off on right now. I want to let them feel him so that it grows around the rest of the defense and we become more physical."

The Raiders signed Wilson away from the Super Bowl champion New York Giants on the first day of free agency, showing the importance they placed on getting a safety who is physical to play close to the line of scrimmage to stop the run.

Wilson's 284 solo tackles since entering the NFL in 2004 are the most of any safety during that span. He had 70 tackles and a career-high four interceptions in 13 games for the Giants last season.

"I'm just trying to bring the way that I now how to play into the secondary and the whole defense," he said. "I'm just trying to get everybody to get that physicalness."

The addition of Wilson at strong safety allowed the Raiders to move 2006 first-round pick Michael Huff to his more natural free safety position and cut Stuart Schweigert, who took much of the blame for the team's tackling woes in the secondary.

The Raiders allowed a league-worst 4.8 yards per carry last season, often missing tackles against running backs in the open field. Oakland allowed 18 runs of 20 or more yards last season, tied with Denver for most in the NFL and twice as many as the Giants gave up in 2007.

Wilson vows to change that this year and plans to take some of the pressure off an undersized linebacker corps led by middle linebacker Kirk Morrison.

"Coach asked me if I wanted to play free or strong. I told him I want to be where the ball is, so strong," Wilson said. "I told Kirk that. I was messing with Kirk, I know he's been leading the team in tackles, but I'm coming to get him."

Wilson grew up in San Jose and has followed the Raiders since he was young. He was schooled on highlights of Willie Brown intercepting passes and Jack Tatum leveling unsuspecting receivers, but there have been few highlights to savor in recent years.

Oakland has won just 19 games the past five seasons, the fewest in the NFL, and has tasted almost no success since winning the AFC championship in the 2002 season. The Giants won 14 games just last season with Wilson, including four postseason wins capped by the 17-14 victory over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Wilson is hoping to help the Raiders get somewhere close to that level now that he is back home in the Bay Area.

"I know one thing - a lot of my friends and family are Oakland fans, so I don't want to have to listen to the negative talk," he said. "It's just very important to just get back to winning, to get back to the Oakland mystique, the silver and black. I know when I was growing up, when I thought about silver and black I thought about nasty, knock guys out on defense. That's what we need to get back to."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

'Faster,' 'better' Rams DL Aaron Donald: Los Angeles has 'real shot' to repeat

All-world Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald believes Los Angeles has "a real shot to repeat and really win a Super Bowl," and also think he's "getting faster," and getting "better with age."

news

Bears franchise's 'clear vision' for future attracted QB Trevor Siemian

Within the Bears' new-look organization, quarterback Trevor Siemian sees a strong visualization of what lies ahead and that was a prevailing reason he was enticed to sign with the franchise.

news

This Week in NFL History (April 11-17): Colts select RB Edgerrin James No. 4 overall in 1999 NFL Draft

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW