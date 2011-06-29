Willis, Harrison highlight list of NFL's best linebackers

To do the position justice I split up the linebackers into two groups, inside and outside 'backers. As I have done with the other position rankings in this series, the players are listed in groups of five and in alphabetical order within each group. The list has 20 players, which is only about 18 percent of the approximately 112 starting linebackers in the league. The result is a large number of players will end up in the honorable-mention category or nowhere on the list at all.