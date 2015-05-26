Willie McGinest voted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Willie McGinest brought New England three Super Bowl titles. Now the Patriots' fan base has returned the favor.
New England fans voted McGinest as the 24th player to enter the PatriotsHall of Fame, the team announced on Tuesday.
"It's humbling to be recognized and known in my position and on the team," McGinest said. "I'm one of the guys that the fans, writers and my peers thought I was that good of a player to be inducted."
The versatile outside linebacker/defensive end was selected by the Patriots as the No. 4 overall pick out of USC in the 1994 NFL Draft and spent 12 seasons creating havoc on the field for the Pats. After spending his final three seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns (2006-2008), McGinest joined the NFL Network as an analyst for Total Access.
"We came into the NFL together and will always share a special bond," Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who purchased the team in 1994, said about McGinest in a statement. "During his 12-year Patriots career, Willie played a critical role in transforming us from a cellar dweller into a championship-caliber team.
"Willie was a part of so many memorable moments for Patriots fans during his career. Now, I am looking forward to Patriots fans giving Willie a memorable moment as we celebrate his induction into the PatriotsHall of Fame."
McGinest will be joined by defensive lineman Houston Antwine, who was selected on April 2, as the 2015 PatriotsHall of Fame inductees. McGinest will be honored at a home halftime ceremony during the 2015 season. The game is yet to be determined.
The Long Beach, Calif. native ranks third on the Patriots' sacks list with 78 and is the career postseason sacks leader with 16. McGinest led New England to four Super Bowl appearances in 1996, 2001, 2003 and 2004.
While quarterback Tom Brady got the glory for the Patriots' dynasty in the early 2000s, McGinest was just as valuable on defense. McGinest often lined up as a linebacker in a 3-4 scheme, but was moved to the defensive line before Super Bowl XXXIX against the Eagles in a stellar performance to slow down Donovan McNabb.