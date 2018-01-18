Willie McGinest: Vital that youth understand power of education

Published: Jan 17, 2018 at 07:00 PM

A letter from NFL Network's Willie McGinest:

I'm sure the more men -- former or current NFL players -- you talk to, the more you will find that most of us come from adverse situations and complicated backgrounds, with difficult and trying upbringings. The environment most of us were raised in wasn't ideal and was full of many distractions and roadblocks that could have steered us in the wrong direction. For many, it did just that. But despite the trials and tribulations of growing up in the inner city or non-conventional households, I found it very motivating and inspirational when I saw men come back to the neighborhood. Many were men who grew up down the street from me and faced the same challenges. It was rewarding, even as kids and young adults, to see these people return with a different outlook on life and, in my eyes, live successfully and have "made it." They were able to graduate and get their degrees from major universities, play the sport they spent their entire life playing, and earn a living that could provide for their entire families. When they came back to share their experiences, it showed us that another world existed, one that was full of possibilities. I was instantly sold.

The power of getting outside of a tough environment and mental state of mind, coupled with seeing first-hand what the world had to offer, was life-changing. It not only motivated me to strive to do better in life, but also to become successful, so I could come back home and deliver the same message and motivate -- and perhaps save -- as many kids as possible. I wanted to let them know that the power of an education and an understanding of what the world has to offer could change their lives for the better too.

I believe it's vital that this message is delivered to our youth, boys and girls alike, regardless of their dreams and aspirations. If they focus and sacrifice, anything is possible. Growing up, I went to many funerals and saw many peers get shipped off to prison, and I decided that would never be me. I vowed that I'd do everything in my power to help others do the same. Sports and education were my ticket to a better life, and I stress to kids in the community that education is the road map to success. Whatever the dream, anything can be achieved with drive and determination. Where I grew up, being successful was defined by simply being alive and graduating high school. My goal is to continue to change the narrative in my community and communities across the country, and to inspire all youth to leap any and all obstacles that stand in their way. I want them to continue to chase and achieve their dreams, and ultimately know that every dream is attainable.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears second-round cornerback Kyler Gordon signs rookie deal

The Chicago Bears announced Saturday the signing of second-round cornerback Kyler Gordon, which brings 11 of the team's 12 draft picks under contract ahead of the 2022 season.

news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin embracing first season without Ben Roethlisberger: 'It's scary but exciting'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been the man at the helm in Pittsburgh for 15 years, but he has never entered a season without Ben Roethlisberger. Now that Big Ben has retired, Tomlin is embracing the "uncertainty" of building new leadership.

news

Eli Manning discusses Giants QB Daniel Jones' future under new HC Brian Daboll

While there are still months to go to see if Giants QB Daniel Jones can prove himself as New York's long-term QB, his former teammate Eli Manning said that he believes Jones has a chance at breaking through under the team's new head coach, Brian Daboll.

news

Five scariest quarterbacks entering 2022 NFL season; where Gronk ranks among top TEs of all time

Which quarterbacks keep defensive coordinators up at night? In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks ranks his five scariest players at the position. Plus, why competition is key for the Packers and where Rob Gronkowski ranks among the top tight ends of all time.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW