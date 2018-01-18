Willie McGinest: Vital that youth understand power of education

I'm sure the more men -- former or current NFL players -- you talk to, the more you will find that most of us come from adverse situations and complicated backgrounds, with difficult and trying upbringings. The environment most of us were raised in wasn't ideal and was full of many distractions and roadblocks that could have steered us in the wrong direction. For many, it did just that. But despite the trials and tribulations of growing up in the inner city or non-conventional households, I found it very motivating and inspirational when I saw men come back to the neighborhood. Many were men who grew up down the street from me and faced the same challenges. It was rewarding, even as kids and young adults, to see these people return with a different outlook on life and, in my eyes, live successfully and have "made it." They were able to graduate and get their degrees from major universities, play the sport they spent their entire life playing, and earn a living that could provide for their entire families. When they came back to share their experiences, it showed us that another world existed, one that was full of possibilities. I was instantly sold.