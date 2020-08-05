Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 03:57 PM

Willie McGinest, Patriots Foundation to host voting drive Saturday

NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Willie McGinest's voting initiative is headed east, and to his old stomping grounds.

The Patriots Hall of Famer and the Patriots Foundation are hosting a "Be the Change" voter registration event at Roxbury Community College on Saturday. McGinest will be joined by former teammates and fellow three-time Super Bowl Champions Ty Law and Tedy Bruschi at the drive, which is partnered with non-profit organization Rock the Vote and The Legends Brand.

Participants will be able to check their registration status and register to vote, while the Patriots Foundation will be supplying up to 1,000 attendees with "Be the Change" Legends Brand hoodies.

Massachusetts residents planning to register should bring a state-issued ID and know the last four digits of their social security number. Teenagers can preregister at 16 years old so that they are automatically registered when they turn 18. The deadline to register to vote in the Massachusetts state primary is Aug. 22. The federal election registration deadline is Oct. 24.

Those who are unable to attend Saturday's event, which spans from noon to 3 p.m at Parking Lot 1 on the RCC campus, are encouraged to register online at www.rockthevote.org/Patriots.

