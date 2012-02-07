 Skip to main content
Advertising

Williams: Text from Parcells helped convince RB to retire

Published: Feb 07, 2012 at 08:25 AM

When running back Ricky Williams announced his retirement Tuesday, it came just eight days after he had told the Baltimore Ravens' official website that he was ready to play again next season. In an interview on 560 WQAM in Miami, Williams said former coach Bill Parcells had a lot to do with his sudden reversal.

Darlington: Ricky's next chapter

Is Ricky Williams really done with football altogether? Jeff Darlington says Ricky can still impact the game off the field of play. **More ...**

Williams said that when he told Parcells recently, via text message "how excited I was about football and about the way the season ended, and how much I was looking forward to coming back," Parcells' answer "kind of shook me a little bit.

"He said, 'Don't chase this thing too long. You can contribute in other ways.' "

Williams said the response made him think about his motivations for continuing to play.

"Is it because I love it and I can't see myself doing anything else?" he said. "Is it because it's what everyone else expects me to be doing, or what? And so I made a list of the people or the reasons that I was playing the game, and my name wasn't on that list."

Asked if Parcells was the key to helping him determine that he wanted to retire, Williams said, "Yes, I think that's fair to say, yes.

"And I said it was shocking, because, you know, when I sent that text to him, I expected him to say, like, 'Go for it.' And then I was like, okay, wait a minute, I've got to think about this. And I feel good about it."

Parcells was in the Dolphins' front office from 2007 to 2010, and his relationship with Williams played an important role in the running back's time in Miami. In 2008, Parcells and Williams negotiated a contract verbally and without the help of an agent.

Williams was aked if "there's any chance" he'll come back.

"The easy answer is, 'I've moved on.' But one thing I've learned about myself is, who the hell knows, right?" Williams said before confirming that he's submitted his retirement papers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Niners GM John Lynch on possibly extending Brandon Aiyuk: 'You want a guy' like him going forward

The 49ers have as many big money decisions to make as any team in the NFL in the coming years. One of biggest involves the fate of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who has blossomed into a star for San Francisco and has one year remaining on his contract.
news

Niners' Kyle Shanahan didn't feel need to discuss new OT rules with players in lead-up to Super Bowl

Two days after the 49ers' loss in Super Bowl LVIII, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan is still facing questions on his decision to receive the ball first in overtime given the new postseason rules, as well as his players being unclear on the rules.
news

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman on game-winning TD: 'I'm trying to figure out what's bigger than a walk-off in the Super Bowl'

Mecole Hardman put a close to everyone's season when he hauled in the game-winning touchdown of Super Bowl LVIII, propelling his Kansas City Chiefs to a 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers -- and he doesn't even fully recall it after blacking out.
news

Big-picture takeaways from Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs are a dynasty, Kyle Shanahan isn't stupid and more

Are the Kansas City Chiefs officially a dynasty? Is Andy Reid on the Coaching Mount Rushmore? Was Kyle Shanahan's overtime decision inexplicable? In the wake of a thrilling Super Bowl, Adam Schein provides nine big-picture takeaways.