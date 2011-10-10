Williams strikes back at ESPN, 'Fox & Friends' with new song

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Hank Williams Jr. is about to have his say.
Williams has cut a new song, "Keep the Change," calling out "Fox & Friends" and ESPN after an interview last week on the Fox News talk show led to the end of his association with the sports network and "Monday Night Football," long home to his "Are you ready for some football?" theme.
"I've been recording for five decades, and I knew that old over-the-fence feeling on this one," Williams said in an interview Monday afternoon.
Williams also is scheduled to appear on "The View" and "Hannity" on Tuesday to discuss the uproar that sprung up after he made an analogy that President Barack Obama and House Speaker Rep. John Boehner golfing together was like Nazi leader Adolph Hitler and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu playing a round.
ESPN decided to pull Williams' intro from last week's "MNF" telecast after the comments, and the move became permanent Thursday when both sides said they'd decided to pull the spot.
Williams wrote the topical third verse of "Keep the Change" when he woke up around 4 a.m. Friday. He borrowed a guitar once owned by George Jones to write the melody and was in a studio with a group of musicians by 4 p.m. The song was done by 5:30 and was being mastered Monday morning.
"It's got to be one of the fastest (I've recorded)," Williams said.
It's now available for free for 48 hours at Williams' website. There also are new "Hank Jr. for President" T-shirts for sale.
In the song, Williams, son of country music icon Hank Williams, says "Fox & Friends" hosts twisted his words: "So Fox 'n Friends wanna put me down/Ask for my opinion/Twist it all around." He finishes the verse: "Well two can play that gotcha game you'll see."
Early in the song, Williams says the U.S. is "going down the drain" and says it's becoming "The United Socialist States of America." He mentions keeping "Fox & Friends" and ESPN out of your home toward the end of the song.
Asked to elaborate on how he felt about "Fox & Friends," Williams said: "All you gotta do is listen to the song, folks."
