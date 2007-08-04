Williams steals Johnson's thunder

Notes:Marinelli was happy with the workout, but didn't miss Kevin Smith's out of bounds hit on Troy Walters during the two-minute drill. "I told them that we had to avoid getting excited by the lights and the fans and getting away from what we are supposed to do," he said. "That's exactly what I meant, and I'm going to teach off what he did. We cannot make mistakes like that and beat ourselves." ... Eddie Drummond, who is competing with Walters for the kick returning job, sat out the workout with a sore hamstring. ... The crowd featured a large number of Tigers jerseys, as many fans came down for the open practice before attending the Tigers-White Sox game Saturday night. Other fans stayed at Ford Field to watch a broadcast of the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, including former Lion Charlie Sanders, on the stadium video screens.