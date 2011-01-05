Williams' size could cause matchup problems for Saints

Published: Jan 05, 2011 at 11:09 AM

Michael Vick will most likely run away with the Comeback Player of the Year award, but Seahawks wide receiver Mike Williams deserves close consideration for second place.

Anatomy of playoff teams

Our panel of experts have dug deep into the Xs and Os for each playoff team and explain how each teams' go-to, bread-and-butter plays can be so dangerous. Playoff team film study ...

Originally selected 10th overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2005 NFL Draft, Williams quickly came to embody the term "bust" after failed stints in Detroit, Oakland and Tennessee. The former USC star was out of football in 2008 and 2009, but was given another chance last April by his former college coach, Pete Carroll.

Williams seized his opportunity in Seattle by leading the team with 65 receptions and 751 receiving yards this season, and was recently rewarded by the Seahawks with a three-year contract extension.

What Williams lacks in speed and precise route-running ability, he makes up for with size and reliable hands. At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, he presents matchup nightmares for smaller defenders. When facing single coverage by a corner with no safety help over top, the sure-handed Williams is nearly indefensible on fade routes.

Offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates compensates for his "X" receiver's lack of speed by utilizing a variety of crossing routes. Sometimes this involves a rub route, which features other players essentially setting picks that provide Williams with the separation that enables him to get open.

Bates will need to come up with plenty of schemes in the Seahawks' first playoff game since 2007, when the defending champion Saints travel to Seattle. In their Week 11 matchup, the Seahawks racked up 366 passing yards; the most allowed all season by a Saints defense that ranked fourth in the NFL in 2010.

Despite its success through the air, Seattle struggled finding the end zone in the 34-19 loss, losing two fumbles and settling for field goals on four drives. Perhaps Bates will dial up some fade routes for Williams, who will be lining up against 5-foot-11 cornerbacks Jabari Greer and Tracy Porter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cam Newton jokes Chase Young is 'smaller than I thought' after taking big hit

Chase Young played just 11 snaps in Thursday night's preseason game against the Patriots. In that brief time, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year made his presence felt. Forcefully.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin glad to see LB Devin Bush (ACL) get his 'feet wet' in preseason action

Steelers LB Devin Bush saw action in Thursday night's 24-16 win over the Eagles, the first time he's been in a game since tearing his ACL in Oct. 2020.
news

Jalen Hurts on Eagles WR Quez Watkins: 'That guy is not a secret anymore'

A 2020 sixth-round pick out of Southern Miss, Quez Watkins played in 13 games as a rookie, compiling just seven catches for 106 yards and a TD. Thursday night, he scored a 79-yard touchdown and came close to another long score.
news

Belichick: Mac Jones exhibits 'some good things, plenty of things' to improve on in preseason debut

The numbers won't tell the story. One preseason game won't either. But Mac Jones looked like he belonged in his preseason pro debut. Cam Newton didn't look much different than he did the last time he took an NFL field.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW