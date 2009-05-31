Williams' revamped defense might be Saints' return ticket to postseason

In New Orleans, Willams inherits a unit that has talented players capable of thriving in his high-pressure defense. Will Smith, a former Pro Bowler, and Charles Grant comprise a formidable defensive end tandem adept at rushing the passer and stuffing the run. Though both are coming off sub-par years (Smith recorded a career-low three sacks, and Grant missed eight games because of an injury) and face possible four-game suspensions to open the season, they are potential double-digit sackers off the edge. They are joined by last year's first-round pick, Sedrick Ellis, along the line. Ellis showed promise as an interior rusher and could blossom as a one-gap player in Williams' scheme.