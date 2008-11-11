Williams on pace for career season; RB Jacobs too valuable to sit

M.F.: First off, I think Williams is the best option of the four and a solid choice against the Lions. As for Tomlinson, I have to admit that answering questions about him is starting to give me a migraine headache because no one can figure him out. He was awful for a stretch earlier in the season, at which point fantasy leaguers wondered if it was time to bench him. Then he tore up the Saints in London, and all seemed right in the world. Based on the week of rest and a slew of cupcake run defenses on the schedule, I was back on the Tomlinson bandwagon. Then he came home and failed to rush for 100 yards or score a touchdown against the league's worst run defense.