Williams on pace for career season; RB Jacobs too valuable to sit

Which quarterback should I start from Jake Delhomme or Philip Rivers? Also, who should I choose at running back from Willis McGahee and DeAngelo Williams? -- R. Flynn, Philadelphia, Pa.
Michael Fabiano: Delhomme was awful against the Raiders last week, completing 7 of 27 passes for 72 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions. I do expect him to rebound against the Lions and their 29th-ranked pass defense, but Rivers is too valuable to reserve in this case. He leads all players in fantasy points on NFL.com after 10 weeks, and Peyton Manning's performance against the Steelers proves that Heinz Field isn't necessarily a statistical prison for quarterbacks. I'd also start Williams ahead of McGahee. Believe it or not, but Williams is on pace to rush for close to 1,200 yards and double-digit touchdowns. He's a solid choice against Detroit.
What do you expect from Tony Romo this week? Should I start him over Kurt Warner? -- A. McNair, Denmark
Kurt Warner,QB,
2008 statistics:
Comp: 238
Att: 337
Yards: 2,760
TDs/INTs: 19/6
M.F.: I think Romo will be active in most fantasy leagues, but he could be rusty and has a tough matchup against the Redskins at FedEx Field. However, Warner is a much better option. The veteran quarterback has been a superstar in fantasy circles, and he's a must-start against the Seahawks. They're ranked 31st in pass defense.
I need to start either Aaron Rodgers or Matt Ryan, two running backs from Matt Forte, Clinton Portis and LenDale White, and one wide receiver from Antonio Bryant, T.J. Houshmandzadeh and Lance Moore. Help! -- C. Scott, England
M.F.: I have labored over this one, due in large part to Ryan's recent hot streak and his matchup against the defenseless Broncos. Rodgers did struggle against the Vikings, but he's still a very solid option against the Bears and their 30th-ranked pass defense. After much deliberation, I'm going with the standout rookie. Denver is 28th against the pass and littered with injuries to its defensive backfield, so Ryan should find continued success. Portis (if active, of course) and Forte should be your backs, and I'd start Houshmandzadeh over Moore and Bryant. Moore did post solid numbers last week, but it's so hard to predict who will catch passes from game to game in a Saints offense loaded with talent.
Should I bench Brandon Jacobs in favor of Tim Hightower this week? Jacobs has a tough matchup against the Ravens and their No. 1 ranked run defense. -- D. Timms, Vienna
M.F.: The matchups do suggest that Hightower is the better option. Of course, the matchups would have suggested the same thing last week. Jacobs went on to rush for 126 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles, while Hightower had 22 yards on 13 carries against the 49ers. What's more, Jacobs is sixth in fantasy points among running backs on NFL.com and tied for second at the position in rushing touchdowns (9). Even against the Ravens, I think Jacobs is far too valuable to reserve down the stretch.
Is it time to release Ben Roethlisberger? I can add Matt Ryan or Brady Quinn off waivers. Thanks! -- L. Famiglietti, Bronx, N.Y.
M.F.: I would add Ryan and start him this week against the Broncos, but I wouldn't cut ties with Roethlisberger. In fact, I think he's a nice option against a Chargers defense that ranks 32nd against the pass. He also has a great matchup next Thursday night against the Bengals, who also have one of the league's worst pass defenses.
Which two running backs should I start from Thomas Jones, Marshawn Lynch, LaDainian Tomlinson and DeAngelo Williams? Also, does Marques Colston have more value than Donnie Avery, Santonio Holmes and DeSean Jackson after last week's performance? -- S. Pham, Minnesota
M.F.: First off, I think Williams is the best option of the four and a solid choice against the Lions. As for Tomlinson, I have to admit that answering questions about him is starting to give me a migraine headache because no one can figure him out. He was awful for a stretch earlier in the season, at which point fantasy leaguers wondered if it was time to bench him. Then he tore up the Saints in London, and all seemed right in the world. Based on the week of rest and a slew of cupcake run defenses on the schedule, I was back on the Tomlinson bandwagon. Then he came home and failed to rush for 100 yards or score a touchdown against the league's worst run defense.
Now he faces the Steelers, who rank second against the run and are allowing the fewest rushing yards per game of any home team. It looks like an awful spot, but I'd still keep him active. If Jones were playing the Rams or a team with a bad run defense, I'd start him over Tomlinson. However, his opponent this week, the Patriots, haven't allowed a rushing touchdown since Ronnie Brown put four on them back in Week 3. So start Williams and Tomlinson, but there are no guarantees with L.T., regardless of the opponent.
Colston, who posted seven catches and 140 yards against the Falcons, is an elite fantasy wideout and should be active ahead of Avery, Holmes and Jackson this week.
What happened to Steve Slaton last week? How in the world did he lose carries to Ryan Moats of all people? Should I start him this week against the Colts? - N. Baston, Little Rock, Ark.
M.F.: Well, it seems that Slaton hit the old rookie wall. Coach Gary Kubiak told the Texans official website that the rookie runner was "really worn down" and needed some rest. That's the reason Ahman Green and Ryan Moats saw more carries against the Ravens. Kubiak was hopeful that the rest would help Slaton recharge his batteries in time to face the Colts, who rank 24th in run defense. They have been better against the run since S Bob Sanders returned, allowing an average of just 97.5 rushing yards per game over the last two weeks, but I'd still use Slaton as a No. 2 fantasy back or flex starter.
Who should I start between Jason Campbell and Brett Favre? I can also add Tyler Thigpen off waivers and use him. Also, are there any wide receivers flying under the radar that could have a nice game this week? Thanks! -- R. Williams, Ohio
M.F.: I would add Thigpen off the waiver wire and start him against the Saints, who rank 27th against the pass and just lost CB Mike McKenzie to a broken kneecap. Thigpen, who has scored more fantasy points on NFL.com than any other quarterback since Week 8, has become a tremendous option and is a viable fantasy starter across the board. A few wideouts that could surprise this week include Mark Bradley, Bobby Engram, Anthony Gonzalez, Michael Jenkins and Muhsin Muhammad.
Now that the Broncos have re-signed Tatum Bell, do you think Peyton Hillis is still the favorite to start this week? Thanks! -- R. Zielskas, Colorado Springs, Colo.
M.F.: The Broncos were desperate to add a back, which is obvious in the addition of Bell. But that's what happens when you lose three running backs (Andre Hall, Michael Pittman, Ryan Torain) to the injured reserve list and a fourth (Selvin Young) to a nagging groin problem. It looks like Hillis, who will be a hot name on the waiver wire, remains the favorite to start against the Falcons. But since Hillis is more of a fullback and Bell knows the offense, I think the veteran is worth a look in some larger formats. Remember that coach Mike Shanahan is almost impossible to predict, so it wouldn't shock me if Bell topped the depth chart at some point down the stretch.
I need to pick two running backs from Jamal Lewis, Tim Hightower, Thomas Jones and DeAngelo Williams. Also, which two wideouts should I start from Greg Jennings, Andre Johnson, Matt Jones and Eddie Royal? -- E. Evans, Seattle, Wash.
M.F.: Williams is the best option of this quartet, and I'd start Jones ahead of Hightower and Lewis. While I do like Hightower this week, I wonder if the Cardinals will abandon the run (much like Monday night) and attack the Seahawks' and their 31st-ranked pass defense through the air. At wide receiver, I'd start Johnson and Jennings.
