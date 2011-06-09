Williams now wants to return to Dolphins, win Super Bowl

The University of Texas product has split the backfield load with Ronnie Brown since 2005. Williams remains an effective player despite his advanced age, rushing for 673 yards and two touchdowns on 159 carries -- an average of 4.2 yards per carry -- last season. In 2009, he broke the 1,000-yard barrier for the first time since 2003, marking the longest gap between 1,000-yard seasons in NFL history.