Williams now wants to return to Dolphins, win Super Bowl

Published: Jun 09, 2011 at 05:23 AM

If you've followed the long and winding career of Ricky Williams at all, you know the only thing to be expected is the unexpected.

The 34-year-old running back showed off that endearing quality again on Wednesday night when he announced, via Twitter, that he wanted to finish his career with the Miami Dolphins, the only NFL team he's been associated with since 2002.

"I'd love nothing more than to finish my career winning a Super Bowl with the Dolphins," Williams tweeted. "But that's gonna take some cooperation from others."

Williams' intentions were first reported by The Palm Beach Post.

This was a reversal from Williams' previous stance that it was "time to move on" from the Dolphins, citing head coach Tony Sparano's "micromanaging" of the team.

Williams is an unrestricted free agent. He first came to the Dolphins in a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Saints in 2002. What followed was an epic journey between player and team that included a rushing title, drug suspensions, retirement, a CFL stint, before a prodigal son-like return to Miami.

The University of Texas product has split the backfield load with Ronnie Brown since 2005. Williams remains an effective player despite his advanced age, rushing for 673 yards and two touchdowns on 159 carries -- an average of 4.2 yards per carry -- last season. In 2009, he broke the 1,000-yard barrier for the first time since 2003, marking the longest gap between 1,000-yard seasons in NFL history.

Williams has slowly come around on a return to the Dolphins in the months since he stated his intentions to move on following Miami's season-ending loss to the New England Patriots in January.

Whether the Dolphins want him back remains to be seen. Miami drafted Kansas State running back Daniel Thomas in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft, leading to speculation the club will bring back only one of their two veteran tailbacks.

"I think, yeah, if the Dolphins really want me to stay and make a fair offer, it would be hard for me to turn it down," Williams said in April, according to the Post. "But I don't know if that's going to happen."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Houston Police Department investigating report filed against Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The Houston Police Department released a statement that a complainant on Friday filed a criminal report against Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿. 
news

Raiders CB Nevin Lawson suspended two games

Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson has been suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Indiana, Oregon, Tulsa pro days: Penei Sewell, Zaven Collins showcase rare size/athleticism combo

Two of the 2021 NFL Draft's most enticing size/athleticism combos -- OT Penei Sewell and LB Zaven Collins -- performed at their respective pro days on Friday. Chase Goodbread provides a look at how the top prospects fared with Indiana, Oregon and Tulsa holding workouts.
news

Mac Jones not worth a first-round pick; Rashod Bateman the next Justin Jefferson?

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explains why he doesn't have a first-round grade on Alabama QB Mac Jones. Plus, which receiver in the 2021 draft could be the next Justin Jefferson?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW