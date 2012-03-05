Williams meets with NFL investigators

Published: Mar 05, 2012 at 12:36 PM

NEW YORK (AP) - Former Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams met Monday with NFL investigators looking into a bounty system he ran in New Orleans.

Commissioner Roger Goodell did not attend the meeting.

Williams was summoned to New York after apologizing for and admitting to overseeing the program the last three seasons with a pool that reached as high as $50,000. Payoffs were made for inflicting game-ending injuries on targeted players.

Williams now is defensive coordinator in St. Louis. He also held that position in Tennessee, Washington and Jacksonville. He was head coach of the Buffalo Bills from 2001 to 2003.

The league's investigation now likely will zero in on the teams, besides the Saints, that employed Williams.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars QB Lawrence on pitch count, RB Etienne taking wideout reps in Meyer's first on-field practice

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne saw the field for the first time at minicamp on Saturday, which was Urban Meyer's first on-field practice as head coach.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: 'No reason' to think Dak Prescott won't be cleared for training camp

The Cowboys will begin OTAs in less than two weeks. The past two weeks have Mike McCarthy expecting Dak Prescott to be an active participant in them. Moreover, McCarthy believes his QB will be full-go by training camp in July.
news

Roundup: Packers signing backup QB Kurt Benkert after rookie minicamp tryout

The Packers are adding another quarterback to their roster. Ian Rapoport reported that Green Bay is signing Kurt Benkert, who was trying out for the team at rookie minicamp. The move comes just two days after the team acquired Blake Bortles.
news

Steelers RB Najee Harris: 'I'm going to be utilized everywhere'

Najee Harris has always stood out on film. It's largely what made him the top recruit in the country and, four years later, the first RB selected in the draft. Just a couple days into rookie minicamp, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin can see exactly what has separated Harris from his peers. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW