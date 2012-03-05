Williams meets with NFL investigators

NEW YORK (AP) - Former Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams met Monday with NFL investigators looking into a bounty system he ran in New Orleans.
Commissioner Roger Goodell did not attend the meeting.
Williams was summoned to New York after apologizing for and admitting to overseeing the program the last three seasons with a pool that reached as high as $50,000. Payoffs were made for inflicting game-ending injuries on targeted players.
Williams now is defensive coordinator in St. Louis. He also held that position in Tennessee, Washington and Jacksonville. He was head coach of the Buffalo Bills from 2001 to 2003.
The league's investigation now likely will zero in on the teams, besides the Saints, that employed Williams.