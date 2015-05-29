 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Williams lauds Legion of Boom's 'attention to detail'

Published: May 29, 2015 at 04:16 AM
Author Image
Marc Sessler

It didn't take long for Cary Williams to see the difference in Seattle's secondary.

Signed as a free agent this offseason, the former Eagles cornerback talked Thursday about the Legion of Boom's obsessive "attention to detail."

"They talk about being more patient," Williams said, per the team's official website. "There's a lot of intricate things that are different than other places. They're more focused on the details, like I said, and it's an emphasis on those things and making sure you're focused on those small details on every snap."

Seahawks general manager John Schneider is on record saying Williams was signed because game-tape study showed the "star coverage" he was playing against top wideouts as a member of the Ravens and Eagles. Those better moments, though, were mixed with a smattering of on-field torchings. Especially in Philly, where Williams and Bradley Fletcher were too often taken advantage of last season.

Expected to replace the departed Byron Maxwell, Williams has big shoes to fill in a secondary that could open the year minus nickel cornerback Jeremy Lane (arm, knee) and cover man Tharold Simon (shoulder). Coach Pete Carroll, though, said the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Williams has stepped right in.

"Cary's doing everything," Carroll said. "He looks very much the part of the kind of play that we anticipate on his first day against somebody. But still, he gets it. He's smart, he's really dedicated, he hasn't missed a trick. He's been on everything."

Unlike in Philly, Williams will benefit from teaming with Richard Sherman and the NFL's top safety duo in Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor. Now part of the NFL's nastiest pass defense, Williams is bound to boost his Pro Football Focus ranking from 2014, which saw the corner ranked 49th among his peers -- five spots behind Maxwell.

Said Carroll: "It's early and all that, but I anticipate he's going to play like we saw on film, if not better. That would be good enough to help us play winning football."

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Adrian Peterson's contract situation, Ryan Clady's injury and Chip Kelly's response to LeSean McCoy. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Report: Ravens signing undrafted Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia to three-year deal

Baltimore didn't wait for a tryout to sign undrafted quarterback Diego Pavia. The Ravens inked the Vanderbilt product to a three-year undrafted free-agent deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

news

Report: Steelers tender UFA Aaron Rodgers, giving Pittsburgh more control over QB's future

Pittsburgh placed an unrestricted free agent tender on Aaron Rodgers, a rarely used tender that affords him the opportunity to accept a 10 percent raise from his 2025 salary with the Steelers in 2026, per ESPN.

news

NFL news roundup: Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby stepping away from role

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Teair Tart: Chargers are '(expletive) starving' for postseason success

The Chargers are coming off back-to-back 11-win seasons but haven't gotten over the playoff hump, losing in the Wild Card Round each campaign. Those postseason failures have Teair Tart wanting more.

news

Saints' Tyree Wilson looking forward to 'fresh start' in New Orleans alongside Chase Young

The New Orleans Saints traded for ex-Raiders first-round pick Tyree Wilson during the draft, hoping the talented but struggling pass rusher can finally find his footing.

news

Rams QB Ty Simpson: I had 'secret meetings' with Sean McVay before draft

After being selected No. 13 overall, Ty Simpson initially said he only had brief contact with the Rams. Now, the Alabama QB said he actually met with L.A. coach Sean McVay for "hours" before the draft.

news

Cowboys rookie safety Caleb Downs: I'm a playmaker

The Dallas Cowboys drafted safety Caleb Downs with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to be a versatile weapon in a remade defense.

news

Undrafted Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia could become a Baltimore Raven ... or Winnipeg Blue Bomber

Just more than four months ago, Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia was a Heisman Trophy finalist. Now, he's an invitee to Baltimore Ravens rookie camp and drawing interest from the Canadian Football League.

news

2026 NFL roster updates: Offseason signings, trades, contract details by team

NFL.com's 2026 free agency tracker provides real-time team-by-team updates of all the key additions and trades since the start of the offseason.

news

2026 NFL roster changes: Offseason player departures for every team

NFL.com provides a team-by-team breakdown of all the notable NFL players who have already been released/traded since the start of the 2026 offseason or became free agents when the new league year began on March 11.

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane shuts down trade interest in WR Keon Coleman: 'His best year is yet to come'

Following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, Bills GM Brandon Beane doubled down on his confidence in Keon Coleman, revealing his front office rejected teams interested in acquiring Coleman the wideout in the lead-up to the draft.

news

NFL news roundup: Vikings officially pick up WR Jordan Addison's fifth-year option; Saints cutting WR

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.