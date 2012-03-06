Williams, Jackson, Flynn headline 2012 free-agent class

• Despite just two career starts, Matt Flynn is the best young quarterback available in free agency. And given all the concerns about Peyton Manning's health, he's also the best healthy quarterback available. Look at Kevin Kolb's contract with Arizona as a guide; Flynn will get roughly $10 million a year, but the deal will have roster bonuses and payments will be staggered in a way in that his next club is protected. With Mike Holmgren as team president, Cleveland knows plenty about ex-Green Bay backup quarterbacks hitting it big time as starters elsewhere, so the Browns will be suitors. Seattle general manager John Schneider was with the Packers when Flynn was drafted. With new coach Joe Philbin coming over from Green Bay, the Dolphins have obvious ties to Flynn, as well, though I expect them to be hot and heavy for Peyton Manning.