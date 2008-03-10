Williams, Hester see changes in value for 2008

Shaun Alexander, RB, Seattle: With Julius Jones, T.J. Duckett and Maurice Morris now on the Seattle roster, it appears Alexander will be released in June. The former NFL MVP and fantasy football superstar has seen his numbers fall across the board over the past two seasons, and it's evident that his best statistical seasons are well in the rearview mirror. Alexander should land with another team that will allow him a chance to start if and when he is released, but it's hard to see him as more than a No. 3 fantasy runner.