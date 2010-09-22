Williams, Haynesworth still hurt; Moore might play for 'Skins

Published: Sep 22, 2010 at 09:33 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins rookie left tackle Trent Williams wasn't able to practice Wednesday because of a bruised left knee and a sprained toe on his left foot.

Williams, the No. 4 overall draft pick out of Oklahoma, had a brace on his left knee and was walking with a noticeable limp. He was injured during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Houston Texans.

Contingency plans are being made if the Redskins have to go without quarterback Donovan McNabb's blindside protector for this weekend's game against the St. Louis Rams. Stephon Heyer, who replaced Williams in the fourth quarter against the Texans, said he took snaps at left tackle and right tackle during Wednesday's practice.

"I'm just working both sides," Heyer said. "Wherever the coach might put us. Right now, we don't know."

If the Redskins go with Heyer at right tackle, then Jammal Brown would move from right tackle to left tackle, where he has played for much of his career. Brown said he expected to stay at right tackle, but the fact that both players can play both sides gives the team flexibility.

"That's a big advantage for us if Trent's not able to go," Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said. "But hopefully he will be."

Shanahan said safety Kareem Moore practiced Wednesday and might return Sunday after missing the first two games with a sprained right knee.

Wide receiver Anthony Armstrong couldn't practice because of a groin injury, and defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth remains limited with a sprained ankle.

