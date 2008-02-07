Williams becomes new Jaguars defensive coordinator

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Fired in Buffalo and passed over for the head coaching vacancy in Washington, Gregg Williams is headed to Jacksonville.
Williams was hired as the team's defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Wednesday, taking over a unit that struggled at times last year under Mike Smith.
Smith left to become the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and Jaguars coach Jack Del Rio quickly put Williams atop his list of potential replacements.
Del Rio didn't pursue Williams, though, until he was eliminated from Washington's vacant coaching job.
"Gregg Williams is an outstanding football coach, has a wealth of NFL coaching experience and is committed to helping us pursue a world championship," Del Rio said in a statement. "We've established a high standard of defensive play over the past five years here, and I expect that to continue under Gregg."
Williams spent the last four seasons as assistant head coach/defensive coordinator in Washington. During that span, the Redskins ranked sixth in the league in defense.
Two years ago, Williams signed a three-year extension reportedly worth $8 million to remain in Washington. Many believed he would succeed Joe Gibbs, but team owner Dan Snyder had other plans.
He hopes to do the same in Jacksonville, where the defense took a step back in 2007 after being among the league's best in recent years.
"This is a very, very good team and a tremendous opportunity," said Williams, who also spent 11 seasons (1990-2000) in the Tennessee Titans organization.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press