William Gay wins Steelers' Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Pro Player Insiders reported that Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back William Gay is the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year.
- CBS Sports reported that Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr., who is prominently involved with traumatic brain injury issues, wants the NCAA to penalize schools that violate concussion management guidelines.
- USA Today reported on the beginning of the new NFL personal conduct sessions with teams, which started hosting the informational events during the past month.
- SI.com's Fansided reported that Reebok's CheckLight Concussion System won best new product at the Corporate Entrepreneur Awards this week.
- KUSA-TV in Denver reported on how Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders worked with soldiers on Wednesday night.
- The Daily Utah Chronicle took readers behind the scenes at how the University of Utah student trainers attempt to prevent injuries.
- News Record at the University of Cincinnati looked at how concussion testing has changed for the school's football team.
- WTSP-TV in Tampa, Florida, featured the Positive Coaching Alliance and its work with high school sports.
- WVIT-TV in Connecticut created a database for readers to research the helmets used by each high school in the state.
- WALA-TV in Mobile, Alabama, reported on helmet quality and concussion protection for football in its coverage area.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor