William Gay wins Steelers' Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Published: Nov 13, 2014 at 04:06 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • CBS Sports reported that Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr., who is prominently involved with traumatic brain injury issues, wants the NCAA to penalize schools that violate concussion management guidelines.
  • USA Today reported on the beginning of the new NFL personal conduct sessions with teams, which started hosting the informational events during the past month.
  • SI.com's Fansided reported that Reebok's CheckLight Concussion System won best new product at the Corporate Entrepreneur Awards this week.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

