Will Packers rest starters vs. Lions?

Published: Dec 28, 2011 at 08:15 AM

Why to watch
Detroit comes in off its best game of the season, and will be eager for a win after blowing the first matchup here (Ndamukong Suh's suspension, remember that?). Green Bay, with nothing to play for, is expected to rest a bunch of starters.

Inside story
Matthew Stafford is having an All-Pro type season, and when his hand has been 100 percent he's been a top-five QB. Brandon Pettigrew will get a ton of targets. Could be a nice free-agent showcase for Packers backup QB Matt Flynn, but with Green Bay's offensive line issues against this defensive line, it could be problematic as well.

More: Go inside each Week 17 game

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Sept. 6

New Orleans is bringing two veteran players back into the fold ahead of Week 1. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Saints are re-signing WR ﻿Chris Hogan﻿ and backup QB ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ to the 53-man roster.
news

Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys offense will be without its 'best player' after Zack Martin's positive COVID test

The Cowboys are preparing for the season-opening game against the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers without star guard Zack Martin, the team's most vital player, according to Ezekiel Elliott.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (knee) close to being fully cleared for Week 1 vs. Broncos

Coming back from a knee injury that prematurely ended his 2020 season, Giants RB Saquon Barkley is set to play in the season opener versus Denver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Sept. 5

The 49ers are adding an accomplished veteran to their secondary. CB Josh Norman has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million with the Niners, Mike Garafolo reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW