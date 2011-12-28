Will Packers rest starters vs. Lions?

Why to watch
Detroit comes in off its best game of the season, and will be eager for a win after blowing the first matchup here (Ndamukong Suh's suspension, remember that?). Green Bay, with nothing to play for, is expected to rest a bunch of starters.
Inside story
Matthew Stafford is having an All-Pro type season, and when his hand has been 100 percent he's been a top-five QB. Brandon Pettigrew will get a ton of targets. Could be a nice free-agent showcase for Packers backup QB Matt Flynn, but with Green Bay's offensive line issues against this defensive line, it could be problematic as well.