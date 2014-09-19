Will NFL's ugly month change player evaluation across league?

4) Buffalo Bills getting what they need from EJ Manuel. As a personnel man, Bills GM Doug Whaley's standard for a franchise quarterback was set in his Steeler years by Ben Roethlisberger. And coming into this year, he was looking for some Big Ben from Manuel, but maybe not in the way you'd think. When I asked the GM back in camp what he wanted from his second-year signal-caller, he said he was looking for him to "distribute. ... I lean on what it was like when I was with Pittsburgh. That's what happened with Ben Roethlisberger. His first year, if you look at his stats, I think we threw over 22 times maybe twice, but we had a strong running game and we had a good defense. And that's what we got here." Thus far, Manuel has completed 66.7 percent of his passes with a QB rating topping 95. He's averaging less than 200 yards per game, and that's just fine, because he's done enough to let C.J. Spiller and Fred Jackson do their thing out of the backfield (4.5 yards per carry each), and set up receivers Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods to blossom. For the sake of the comparison, Roethlisberger only cracked 300 yards once -- in a Week 13 loss to the Bengals -- during his second season. And the Steelers won it all.