Around the NFL

Will Hill facing 10-game suspension for drug violation

Published: Mar 16, 2016 at 10:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

During the Baltimore Ravens' introductory news conference for newly signed Eric Weddle on Wednesday, coach John Harbaugh wouldn't delve into the plans for how he'd divvy up snaps for his glut of safeties.

The team answered the question an hour later by announcing they had released Will Hill. But Hill's release wasn't strictly based on performance or depth chart reasons.

The Ravens parted ways with Hill because he failed a drug test and is facing a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, a source informed of his situation told NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. It's the fourth time Hill has ran afoul of the NFL's substance abuse policy since entering the league in 2012.

ESPN first reported Hill's suspension.

Hill's release paves the way for converted cornerback Lardarius Webb to start alongside Weddle.

The move comes less than seven months after the team signed the oft-troubled safety to a two-year contract, worth a total of $7 million, with $5 million in guarantees. Cutting Hill saves the Ravens just under $3 million in salary-cap space.

Hill signed with the Ravens in 2014 after being cut by the New York Giants following a third strike against the NFL's substance abuse policy. Hill served a six-game suspension to start the 2014 season. Hill played exceedingly well for Big Blue, but they couldn't trust the safety to not get suspended again.

The 26 year old's on-field play was up and down in Baltimore, ranging from big-hitting plays to boneheaded blown coverages. Hill provided perhaps the Ravens' most memorable play of the 2015 season, returning a blocked field-goal attempt for a winning touchdown versus the Cleveland Browns.

Players general manager Ozzie Newsome jettisons don't have a good track record of production elsewhere, but Hill has the talent to land on his feet in someone's secondary -- assuming he stays out of trouble off the field and someone wants to take a chance on him.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eric Bieniemy admits his intensity has required Commanders to adjust in camp

It's Eric Bieniemy's first opportunity to prove himself outside of the shadow of Andy Reid, and his eagerness is visible in his intensity. Some of his players haven't taken too kindly to it, according to Commanders coach Ron Rivera.
news

Marvin Lewis, Mike Zimmer selected as head coaches for 2024 Polynesian Bowl

The Polynesian Bowl announced Tuesday that former NFL coaches Marvin Lewis and Mike Zimmer will serve as head coaches for next year's annual all-star game.
news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) excused from practice; Titans seeing 'vintage' DeAndre Hopkins

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Trey Flowers returning to Patriots after stints with Lions, Dolphins

The game of "Musical Chairs: Free-agent Edge Rusher Edition" continues to play out ahead of the first full week of preseason games, as New England added Trey Flowers to the roster on Tuesday.
news

Kyle Trask focused on 'protecting the football' in Buccaneers' QB competition with Baker Mayfield

By seemingly every account, ﻿Kyle Trask﻿'s training camp performance has tightened the Tampa Bay QB competition with ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿, giving the third-year player a shot at winning the job outright heading into Week 1.
news

Cowboys' Jerry Jones not surprised by lack of progress in Zack Martin holdout

Cowboys right guard ﻿Zack Martin﻿ has missed a dozen days of training camp, incurring fines totaling $600,000 that can't be rescinded. Owner Jerry Jones said Monday that he wasn't surprised the holdout was continuing.
news

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell: 'I would not overevaluate' first depth chart 

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell offered a pervasive warning against taking too much from these depth charts. "We're very much right into the competition part of training camp," O'Connell said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. 
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach: Chris Jones 'deserves a big contract'; team has 'no intentions' of trading DT

Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones continues to hold out from training camp as sides work through a potential contract solution ahead of the 2023 season, but general manager Brett Veach told the Kansas City Star that there are zero plans to part with Jones. 
news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 10-1: Patrick Mahomes reigns supreme again

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes from Nos. 10-1?
news

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan not stressed about DE Nick Bosa's holdout: 'I know they're going to get it right'

In six days, the San Francisco 49ers will kick off their preseason schedule, and star defensive end Nick Bosa is still missing in action. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, it's hardly a worrisome situation for San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan.
news

Ravens FB Patrick Ricard practicing with offensive line after coming off PUP list

Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard has already made a career out of doing whatever is asked of him. Baltimore is doubling back to the veteran with a new request in 2023: learn how to fit in on the offensive line. 
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More