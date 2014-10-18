Will Hill activated by Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravensannounced Saturday they moved Hill to the 53-man roster, making him eligible to play Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons.
Hill served a six-game suspension to open the season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
It was Hill's third suspension in three years, after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2012 by the New York Giants. Hill served a four-game ban that season for performance-enhancing drug use. He then missed the first four games of the 2013 campaign for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.
Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome wasn't afraid to give Hill another chance and signed the safety this offseason in a low-risk, high-reward move.
Hill played fantastically down the stretch for the Giants last season and will add some pop to the Ravens' back end. The talented 24-year-old should push starting free safety Darian Stewart for playing time.
The Baltimore Sun's Aaron Wilson reported the Ravens plan to use Hill on a limited basis Sunday, primarily on special teams, with some defensive snaps against a dangerous Falcons receiving corps.
