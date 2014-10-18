Will Hill activated by Baltimore Ravens

Around the NFL

Safety Will Hill's fourth chance at an NFL career is set to begin.

The Baltimore Ravensannounced Saturday they moved Hill to the 53-man roster, making him eligible to play Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Hill served a six-game suspension to open the season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

It was Hill's third suspension in three years, after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2012 by the New York Giants. Hill served a four-game ban that season for performance-enhancing drug use. He then missed the first four games of the 2013 campaign for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

The Giantscut Hill just days after his most recent suspension.

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome wasn't afraid to give Hill another chance and signed the safety this offseason in a low-risk, high-reward move.

Hill played fantastically down the stretch for the Giants last season and will add some pop to the Ravens' back end. The talented 24-year-old should push starting free safety Darian Stewart for playing time.

The Baltimore Sun's Aaron Wilson reported the Ravens plan to use Hill on a limited basis Sunday, primarily on special teams, with some defensive snaps against a dangerous Falcons receiving corps.

In a corresponding move the team placed defensive lineman Christo Bilukidi on injured reserve.

