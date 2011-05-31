Will health questions cast a shadow on MJD's fantasy stock?

By all accounts, Jones-Drew's rehab from surgery has gone as well as can be expected. And the Jaguars have given no indication that Jones-Drew will be anything less than a true featured back again this year. Still, don't be surprised if the team decides to cut back on his workload a bit to keep the knee healthy. Rashad Jennings has proved he's a capable backup. The Jaguars can lean on him more than they have in the past.