Will Grant be the one-and-only runner in Title Town?

That's why you can expect to see more of the same from the Packers this year. It's no secret that they'll rely first on an explosive passing offense. When they turn to the run, they know they can count on a bevy of different backs to get the job done. The most intriguing option is Starks, a rookie from Buffalo who hadn't played in nearly two full calendar years before getting his feet wet late in the regular season, then rushing for 315 yards in four postseason games.