Will Ezekiel Elliott have an even bigger role in 2017?

According to ESPN.com, that is the hope of team owner Jerry Jones. Jones is guessing his star running back will be more involved in the passing game after Elliott had just 363 receiving yards in 2016, though it wasn't for a lack of pass catching skills. Elliott was only thrown the ball 39 times and caught 32 of those. The 82.1 percent catch rate is better than any of Le'Veon Bell's numbers over a full season, though Bell gets more than double the amount of balls thrown his way.